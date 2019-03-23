John William Fishburn

John William Fishburn



John William

Fishburn, loving father,

grandfather, son and brother passed from this life on December 6th, 2018. John was born on March 25th, 1958 in Urbana, Illinois.

After living in Arizona and

Indiana, the family settled in Albuquerque NM in

1969. At an early age, John

showed great talent as

an artist. Johns passion

for art continued through

his life and he became a

prolific writer, and greatly

enjoyed being an extra

in several films and

television programs. His

deep concern for other

people, animals and the

environment was evident in his generous donations,

many pets and time spent volunteering. He was a

valued member of the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center for many years.

He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his

father Dr. William R.

Fishburn (Christine);

children Mendra Fishburn; Maila Sanchez (Bryan);

Juba Callahan; grandchildren Zoe, Aidan, Stella,

Norah, Ira; siblings Sarah

Gerety Fishburn (Colin),

Peter Fishburn and Joseph

Fishburn.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 25th at 3:00 p.m. at the Albuquerque Peace and Justice

Center located at 202

Harvard SE 87106.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
