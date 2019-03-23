Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Fishburn. View Sign

John William Fishburn







John William



Fishburn, loving father,



grandfather, son and brother passed from this life on December 6th, 2018. John was born on March 25th, 1958 in Urbana, Illinois.



After living in Arizona and



Indiana, the family settled in Albuquerque NM in



1969. At an early age, John



showed great talent as



an artist. Johns passion



for art continued through



his life and he became a



prolific writer, and greatly



enjoyed being an extra



in several films and



television programs. His



deep concern for other



people, animals and the



environment was evident in his generous donations,



many pets and time spent volunteering. He was a



valued member of the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center for many years.



He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his



father Dr. William R.



Fishburn (Christine);



children Mendra Fishburn; Maila Sanchez (Bryan);



Juba Callahan; grandchildren Zoe, Aidan, Stella,



Norah, Ira; siblings Sarah



Gerety Fishburn (Colin),



Peter Fishburn and Joseph



Fishburn.



A Memorial Service will be held on March 25th at 3:00 p.m. at the Albuquerque Peace and Justice



Center located at 202



Harvard SE 87106.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2019

