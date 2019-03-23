John William Fishburn
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Fishburn.
John William
Fishburn, loving father,
grandfather, son and brother passed from this life on December 6th, 2018. John was born on March 25th, 1958 in Urbana, Illinois.
After living in Arizona and
Indiana, the family settled in Albuquerque NM in
1969. At an early age, John
showed great talent as
an artist. Johns passion
for art continued through
his life and he became a
prolific writer, and greatly
enjoyed being an extra
in several films and
television programs. His
deep concern for other
people, animals and the
environment was evident in his generous donations,
many pets and time spent volunteering. He was a
valued member of the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center for many years.
He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his
father Dr. William R.
Fishburn (Christine);
children Mendra Fishburn; Maila Sanchez (Bryan);
Juba Callahan; grandchildren Zoe, Aidan, Stella,
Norah, Ira; siblings Sarah
Gerety Fishburn (Colin),
Peter Fishburn and Joseph
Fishburn.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 25th at 3:00 p.m. at the Albuquerque Peace and Justice
Center located at 202
Harvard SE 87106.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2019