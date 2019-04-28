|
|
Johnathan Jesse Gray
Jonathan Jesse Gray passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 27. He is survived by his parents,
Michael and Denise; his brothers, Matt and Eli; Grandma Lou; Aunt Gilly from BC; and his cousins, Michael, Mark, Inness and Jessica. He graduated in Math and Philosophy from NM Tech and was currently a 3L student at UNM School of Law. He donated his kidneys so that others can live. We will always love you Jon.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019