Johnathan J. Gray

Johnathan J. Gray Obituary
Johnathan Jesse Gray



Jonathan Jesse Gray passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 27. He is survived by his parents,

Michael and Denise; his brothers, Matt and Eli; Grandma Lou; Aunt Gilly from BC; and his cousins, Michael, Mark, Inness and Jessica. He graduated in Math and Philosophy from NM Tech and was currently a 3L student at UNM School of Law. He donated his kidneys so that others can live. We will always love you Jon.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
