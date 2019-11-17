|
Johnnie Eusebio Jaramillo
Johnnie Eusebio Jaramillo, age 90, our father, brother, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jaramillo; son, John Paul; daughter, Lou Rivera; two sisters, Emilia and Sylvia; and four brothers, Richard, Max, Felix, and Candido. Johnnie is survived by his children, Estella Walsh, James G., and Barbara; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Libby and Robert; and many other relatives. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at, FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Johnnie at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 17, 2019