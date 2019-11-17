Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnnie Eusebio Jaramillo

Johnnie Eusebio Jaramillo Obituary
Johnnie Eusebio Jaramillo





Johnnie Eusebio Jaramillo, age 90, our father, brother, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jaramillo; son, John Paul; daughter, Lou Rivera; two sisters, Emilia and Sylvia; and four brothers, Richard, Max, Felix, and Candido. Johnnie is survived by his children, Estella Walsh, James G., and Barbara; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Libby and Robert; and many other relatives. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at, FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Johnnie at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
