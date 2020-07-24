Johnnie L. Woods, Jr.Johnnie L. Woods Jr., entered this world on Wednesday, March 25, 1953 in Midland, TX born to Johnnie L. Woods, Sr., and Florida M. Woods. Johnnie passed away after a long illness at the age of 67, on Monday, July 13, 2020.Johnnie grew up in Denver, CO where he joined the Air Force in 1979. He served duty stations in Germany, Hawaii, Korea, San Antonio and KAFB, Albuquerque, NM where he retired in 1999 at the rank of TSgt.Johnnie married the love of his life Nanci Simonson on November 27,1981 in Brooklyn, NY. Johnnie was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie L. Woods, Sr.; mother, Florida M. Woods; sister, Dorothy M. Jackson; sister, Anna Doris Morehead; and brother, Lawrence Woods.Johnnie is survived by his wife of 39 years and best friend, Nanci; son, Jason L. Woods and wife, TT; son, JT Woods, and his son, Jaedon; son, DJ Woods and his daughter, Aminah; sister, Linda Gaines and husband, Franklin; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.Johnnie was a godly man, faithful servant of God, trusted friend, Christian witness for Jesus Christ. He touched many lives and people admired his peaceful spirit, gracious smile and generous heart. He will be greatly and deeply missed.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the loving memorial that Johnnie deserves will be held at a future date when family and friends are able to travel and gather safely. Please visit our online guestbook for Johnnie at