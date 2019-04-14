Johnnie Manuel Lopez, Jr.
On the evening of February 6, 2019, Johnnie Manuel
Lopez, Jr. from
Albuquerque, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37 in Oak Harbor, WA. He was born to Johnnie Lopez Sr. and Cynthia Jacobo in 1981. He met
his life partner
Amanda in 2005 and
together they raised his son Ethan and their daughter Emily.
John had a passion for Ford Mustangs, having
owned 26 in his lifetime. He was known for his witty sense of humor, his ability to fix anything, and his kindness. John lived life with enthusiasm and always demonstrated a high work ethic. He is sorely missed by his family, friends and
coworkers.
He is survived by his life partner Amanda,
daughter Emily,
son Ethan, dog
Hank, father
Johnnie Sr., his
wife Kristy, his
mother Cynthia,
sisters Monica
and Jenae, brother Eric, grandfather Manuel, loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces,
nephews, friends and extended work family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Arsenio Johnnie Lopez, Clara Davalos and Dora Jacobo.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Manzano Del Sol Village (5201 Roma Ave NE) and a reception will follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019