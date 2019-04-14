Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Manuel Lopez Jr.. View Sign

Johnnie Manuel Lopez, Jr.







On the evening of February 6, 2019, Johnnie Manuel



Lopez, Jr. from



Albuquerque, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37 in Oak Harbor, WA. He was born to Johnnie Lopez Sr. and Cynthia Jacobo in 1981. He met



his life partner



Amanda in 2005 and



together they raised his son Ethan and their daughter Emily.



John had a passion for Ford Mustangs, having



owned 26 in his lifetime. He was known for his witty sense of humor, his ability to fix anything, and his kindness. John lived life with enthusiasm and always demonstrated a high work ethic. He is sorely missed by his family, friends and



coworkers.



He is survived by his life partner Amanda,



daughter Emily,



son Ethan, dog



Hank, father



Johnnie Sr., his



wife Kristy, his



mother Cynthia,



sisters Monica



and Jenae, brother Eric, grandfather Manuel, loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces,



nephews, friends and extended work family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Arsenio Johnnie Lopez, Clara Davalos and Dora Jacobo.



A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Manzano Del Sol Village (5201 Roma Ave NE) and a reception will follow.



