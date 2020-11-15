Johnny ArchundeJohnny Archunde, age 84, born in Seboyeta, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 8, 2020.Mr. Archunde is survived by his wife of sixty years, Domie; children, Clint Archunde and wife, Donna, David Archunde; grandchildren, Crystal Hedrick, Robert Archunde, Marcus Archunde, Alyson Schaffer; great- grandchildren, Gabby, Joanie, Shawn; sister, Rosella Garcia and husband, Roy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Senovio and Raquel Archunde.Mr. Archunde was a pillar of the north valley community and owned the Shell service station on the corner of Fourth Street and Montano road for thirty-eight years.Due to the State of New Mexico COVID-19 mandates the service is restricted to the immediate only that can attend. The family of Mr. Johnny Archunde, have arranged for all those to join them in a virtual gathering in reciting the rosary in his memory, it will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 starting at 6:50pm.Please click on link below:Arrangements by: