Johnny Archunde
Johnny Archunde



Johnny Archunde, age 84, born in Seboyeta, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 8, 2020.

Mr. Archunde is survived by his wife of sixty years, Domie; children, Clint Archunde and wife, Donna, David Archunde; grandchildren, Crystal Hedrick, Robert Archunde, Marcus Archunde, Alyson Schaffer; great- grandchildren, Gabby, Joanie, Shawn; sister, Rosella Garcia and husband, Roy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Senovio and Raquel Archunde.

Mr. Archunde was a pillar of the north valley community and owned the Shell service station on the corner of Fourth Street and Montano road for thirty-eight years.

Due to the State of New Mexico COVID-19 mandates the service is restricted to the immediate only that can attend. The family of Mr. Johnny Archunde, have arranged for all those to join them in a virtual gathering in reciting the rosary in his memory, it will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 starting at 6:50pm.

Please click on link below:

https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160525016085504



Arrangements by:


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
