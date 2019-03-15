Johnny Domingo Lovato
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Domingo Lovato.
Johnny Domingo Lovato transitioned to glory on Tuesday, March 12th 2019 at 5:47p.m. His Celebration of Life will be held at Daniels Funeral & Cremation located at 3113 Carlisle NE at 11:00am. Viewing for all will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Final intermit will be Monday, March 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, located at 700 Yale Blvd. SE
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2019