Johnny was born on August 28, 1945 and went home to the Lord, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at home on December 14, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Johnny loved the Lord and has now found his final home with his Lord and Savior and is at peace. He is survived by the love of his life of 53 years Pam, his children; Veronica, Denise Brown (Randy) and John Jr. (Bianca), his grandchildren; Nick Stauffer, Marc and Pamela Baca, Izayah Montoya, Leilani, and unborn Annaleah Baca.



A lifetime resident of New Mexico, he grew up in Sabinoso and Roy, New Mexico. Johnny was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Johnny was the youngest of 15 children and is preceded in death by his parents Sacramento and Anne Baca, brothers; Charlie, Secudino, Robert, Mike and Leroy, sisters; Helen and Irene and nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sisters; Elosia Esquibel, Emma Gonzales, Bertha Martinez and Esther Self, two brothers; Gilbert and Sacramento Baca Jr., brother-in-laws; Napoleon and Joseph Quintana and sister-in-law Rose Gutierrez. Many nephews and nieces that he enjoyed and loved very much and three that had a very special place in his heart, Henry, DeeDee and Mike (Boy) who have all gone to be with the Lord.



Service will be held on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Eagle Rock Worship Center, 7518 Oakland Ave. NE, Albuquerque 87113, at 12:00 noon. A reception will follow at the church. No burial will take place as Dad will be taken home to be with family.



