Johnny Gallegos Jr.
Johnny Gallegos Jr.



Johnny Gallegos Jr., age 36, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 24, 2020. Mr. Gallegos is survived by his wife Melissa, children, Johnny III and Gabriel, stepchildren, Dominic and Alexandria Montoya. His parents, Roberta Blea, Johnny Gallegos and stepmother Irene. His brothers Dominic (Nicki), Joseph (Isabel), Robert (Chantell), Raymond, Gabriel, Andrew and sister Felicia. Grandmother Amalia Gallegos, and many aunts, uncles', nephews, nieces and cousins.

Viewing will take place prior to mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:00am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Torreon, New Mexico. Interment will take place following the mass, at the Torreon Cemetery, in Torreon, New Mexico. Pallbearers will be Dominic and Joseph Gallegos, Robbie and Raymond Enostrosa, Ernest and Milton Gallegos. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip and Ruben Gallegos.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
