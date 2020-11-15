Johnny Gomez







Johnny Gomez, 51, of San Antonio, Texas, peacefully passed away from cancer in his home with his wife, Tamara, and children, Joshua and Kaela, by his side. He was born to John Gomez, Jr., and Mary Ann Gomez and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated from Del Norte High School and went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. Johnny married Tamara on June 26, 1993, and they were married for 27 years.



He was a faithful servant to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who led him to minister to incarcerated youths and adults for many years. It was his greatest wish in life that the glory be given to God in all things, which showed through his love and dedication to his wife and children, his ministry work, and even during times of trials and sickness. He remained steadfast in that desire and accomplished this to the very end of his time here with us. He recently retired from Costco Wholesale after 31 years of dedicated service and relocated to Texas with his family to begin a new chapter.



A few of his favorite things to do were cooking (especially red chile), weightlifting, fishing, spending weekends at the beach & going on cruises.



Johnny is preceded in death by his father, John Gomez, Jr. and his brother, Steve Gomez. He is survived by his wife, Tamara Gomez, children, Joshua Gomez, Kaela (Jacob) Gomez Mata, mother Mary Ann Gomez; siblings, Renee (Ray) Chavez, Antoinette Gomez, Michael (Susan) Gomez, Linda Swan, Greg Toya, Gwen (Wish) Krishnamoorthy and nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service being held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Sagebrush Church, 6440 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.





