Johnny Gonzales

Johnny GonzalesJohnny Gonzales, 65, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home. He was a husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and so much more. Johnny leaves behind a wife, Gloria G. Gonzales; a son, Jason Gonzales; a daughter, Amanda Krumbach; and two granddaughters, Mikaela and Deemah Krumbach, who all loved him as much as he would allow. Johnny was insanely proud of his mad salvage diving skills from his U.S. Navy times and a hero in his own right for his 26-year career, riding the truck for the Albuquerque Fire Department. He never wanted to leave his guys. Johnny lived life on his own terms and only silently cared about other people's opinions, although he would gladly share his with you. At his best he would give you the shirt off his back or help you finish a project after a full day of work. He was known to be a hard ass, but he cared deeply about people and believed you should never be anything less than your best. He was an eternal student of life through his love of traveling and took pride as being the oldest student in his classes. In the end, Johnny would want you to remember him for his confidence, his charisma, and maybe just a touch of "oh shit, it's Johnny." A Memorial gathering will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Gloria, Jason and Amanda would like to invite friends and family to wear Hawaiian attire in his honor.