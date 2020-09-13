1/1
Johnny Gonzales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Gonzales



Johnny Gonzales, 65, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home. He was a husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and so much more. Johnny leaves behind a wife, Gloria G. Gonzales; a son, Jason Gonzales; a daughter, Amanda Krumbach; and two granddaughters, Mikaela and Deemah Krumbach, who all loved him as much as he would allow. Johnny was insanely proud of his mad salvage diving skills from his U.S. Navy times and a hero in his own right for his 26-year career, riding the truck for the Albuquerque Fire Department. He never wanted to leave his guys. Johnny lived life on his own terms and only silently cared about other people's opinions, although he would gladly share his with you. At his best he would give you the shirt off his back or help you finish a project after a full day of work. He was known to be a hard ass, but he cared deeply about people and believed you should never be anything less than your best. He was an eternal student of life through his love of traveling and took pride as being the oldest student in his classes. In the end, Johnny would want you to remember him for his confidence, his charisma, and maybe just a touch of "oh shit, it's Johnny." A Memorial gathering will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Gloria, Jason and Amanda would like to invite friends and family to wear Hawaiian attire in his honor. Please visit our online guestbook for Johnny at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved