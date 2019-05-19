Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Lopez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnny Lopez Obituary
Johnny (Juan) Lopez



Johnny (Juan)

Lopez, 77,

beloved husband, father, grandfa-

ther & great-

grandfather

passed away of a sudden illness on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Johnny was fun and an always on-the-go

type of person

who worked for and retired from many jobs including; 27 years civil service at Kirtland AFB transit, 22 years with the New Mexico National

Guard, 14 years with Wells Fargo armored service (Loomis) & 10 plus years with ABQ transit. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Esther Lopez. He is survived by his four sons; nine grandchildren; six

great-grandchildren; four sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Serv-

ices will be held on Wednesday,

May 22, 2019,

10:00 a.m., at

Saint Francis

Xavier Catholic

Church. Burial

will occur on

Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Johnny at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now