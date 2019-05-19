|
|
Johnny (Juan) Lopez
Johnny (Juan)
Lopez, 77,
beloved husband, father, grandfa-
ther & great-
grandfather
passed away of a sudden illness on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Johnny was fun and an always on-the-go
type of person
who worked for and retired from many jobs including; 27 years civil service at Kirtland AFB transit, 22 years with the New Mexico National
Guard, 14 years with Wells Fargo armored service (Loomis) & 10 plus years with ABQ transit. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Esther Lopez. He is survived by his four sons; nine grandchildren; six
great-grandchildren; four sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Serv-
ices will be held on Wednesday,
May 22, 2019,
10:00 a.m., at
Saint Francis
Xavier Catholic
Church. Burial
will occur on
Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Johnny at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019