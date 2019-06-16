Johnny John Scar Martinez
Johnny John Scar Martinez, age 68, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 18, 2018. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Viet Nam era from 1969 to 1971, who served his country in Korea.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated December 28, 2018. Committal Service and Inurnment will be conducted Friday June 28, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please
visit www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019