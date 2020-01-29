Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Padilla. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 8:00 AM Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church 9502 4th St NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Padilla







Johnny Padilla, 68, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away on January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on February 11, 1951 in Cuba, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Atanacio and Juanita Padilla; sister, Pauline; brothers, Pollo, Frankie, Frutoso; and granddaughter, Shianne. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Jarett and wife, Shawna; stepsons, Alex, Billy, and Joey; grandsons, Sebastian, Manuel, Sammy, and Billy Jr.; sisters, Priscilla (Lurie), Lucille (Abel), Annabelle (Luis), several nieces, nephews and friends.



Johnny resided in Bernalillo, NM until the age of 21; he then moved to Alameda, NM and worked as a plumber his entire career.



Rosary and funeral mass will be held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. followed by the burial at San Carlos Cemetery, 4300 Alameda Path, Albuquerque NM 87111. Please join us as we celebrate his life at the reception hall at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church immediately following the burial.



Johnny PadillaJohnny Padilla, 68, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away on January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on February 11, 1951 in Cuba, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Atanacio and Juanita Padilla; sister, Pauline; brothers, Pollo, Frankie, Frutoso; and granddaughter, Shianne. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Jarett and wife, Shawna; stepsons, Alex, Billy, and Joey; grandsons, Sebastian, Manuel, Sammy, and Billy Jr.; sisters, Priscilla (Lurie), Lucille (Abel), Annabelle (Luis), several nieces, nephews and friends.Johnny resided in Bernalillo, NM until the age of 21; he then moved to Alameda, NM and worked as a plumber his entire career.Rosary and funeral mass will be held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. followed by the burial at San Carlos Cemetery, 4300 Alameda Path, Albuquerque NM 87111. Please join us as we celebrate his life at the reception hall at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church immediately following the burial. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close