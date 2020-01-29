Johnny Padilla
Johnny Padilla, 68, of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away on January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on February 11, 1951 in Cuba, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Atanacio and Juanita Padilla; sister, Pauline; brothers, Pollo, Frankie, Frutoso; and granddaughter, Shianne. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Jarett and wife, Shawna; stepsons, Alex, Billy, and Joey; grandsons, Sebastian, Manuel, Sammy, and Billy Jr.; sisters, Priscilla (Lurie), Lucille (Abel), Annabelle (Luis), several nieces, nephews and friends.
Johnny resided in Bernalillo, NM until the age of 21; he then moved to Alameda, NM and worked as a plumber his entire career.
Rosary and funeral mass will be held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. followed by the burial at San Carlos Cemetery, 4300 Alameda Path, Albuquerque NM 87111. Please join us as we celebrate his life at the reception hall at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church immediately following the burial.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020