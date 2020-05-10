Johnny Unale
1978 - 2020
Johnny Unale



Johnny Unale, 41, Beloved Son, Twin Brother and Father, born November 14, 1978 was unexpectedly called to his eternal resting place on May 4, 2020.

Johnny is survived by his parents Johnny and Lorraine, twin brother Joseph (Johanna) and his children Johnny (Brianna), Jayden, Johnathan and Juaquin. He is also survived by his maternal Grandmother Dionela (Andres), Goddaughter Dominique, many uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends.

Johnny enjoyed his career as a diesel mechanic. After obtaining his degree from UTI, he carried employment with Kenworth and American Gypsum.

Johnny is loved and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. He will forever hold a place in our hearts.

Thank you to all who have expressed their sympathy and support to the family during this difficult time of mourning.



No services will be held at this time.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
