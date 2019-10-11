Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Richard Cassel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Richard Cassel







On Sunday, September 1st, 2019 Jonathan Richard Cassel, husband and beloved son, grandson, and brother, passed away at the age of 36. Jonathan was born on August 9, 1983 in Albuquerque, NM to Ramona Valbert and Richard Cassel. He received his automotive degree from Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh in 2009. He worked for Lowe's in Raleigh, NC and later at Fed Ex Ground in Mishawaka IN.



On July 25th, 2015 He married April Mustak in South Bend, IN.



Jonathan had an interest in running, cars, food, target shooting and was known for his bear hugs. He successfully completed a (very muddy) Spartan Beast Â½ marathon and rebuilt the engine on his 1976 Corvette.



Jonathan is survived by his mother Ramona, His father Rick, and his grandmother Rafaela. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia, (her husband Sam), his brother Edward, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and 3 nieces.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613.



Visitation is at 2:30 pm, with mass following at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Epilepsy Alliance of NC.



Condolences may be shared at



CremationSocietyNC.com.



Jonathan Richard CasselOn Sunday, September 1st, 2019 Jonathan Richard Cassel, husband and beloved son, grandson, and brother, passed away at the age of 36. Jonathan was born on August 9, 1983 in Albuquerque, NM to Ramona Valbert and Richard Cassel. He received his automotive degree from Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh in 2009. He worked for Lowe's in Raleigh, NC and later at Fed Ex Ground in Mishawaka IN.On July 25th, 2015 He married April Mustak in South Bend, IN.Jonathan had an interest in running, cars, food, target shooting and was known for his bear hugs. He successfully completed a (very muddy) Spartan Beast Â½ marathon and rebuilt the engine on his 1976 Corvette.Jonathan is survived by his mother Ramona, His father Rick, and his grandmother Rafaela. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia, (her husband Sam), his brother Edward, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and 3 nieces.A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 11401 Leesville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613.Visitation is at 2:30 pm, with mass following at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Epilepsy Alliance of NC.Condolences may be shared at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close