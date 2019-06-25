Joni Barth Montanez
December 6, 1955 - June 25, 2018
You can only
have one mother, and if you're
lucky you get one like ours.
Joni Barth
Montanez, who,
like all mothers, wanted to provide a life for her kids and her beloved husband; a life they could be proud of. A life that she saw through for us.
I remember late nights
with her at the dinner table doing homework for her college classes. She did this after she took care of dinner for us and helped with our homework an she saved time in those evenings and nights to nourish a loving marriage.
When we dragged our feet to church, she kept us going to find our relationship with the Lord. She passed on to me her love of music and her free spirit. She taught my brother to be financially savvy and believed in his schooling until the day he earned his degree. She was a role model for my sister; giving her the framework to be a wonderful mother to her own two little girls
and loving wife
to her husband.
Mom left us with these fantastic abilities an attributes that she
poured into us
from her heart and her soul.
My Dad, she
loved him the
greatest and she
gave him the
heart and strength to carry on after she had to leave. Through it all he has been our rock. He is a grandfather to the girls and he
does it with the spitir of both him and her. Our world is lessedned by her light not being her to brighten up the day as she did with anybody she met, but through the grace of God, we are able to beam with her light of love.
She resides in Heaven alongside her mother and other family. Our mother set out to make a life she and her husband could
be proud of, and if you only
ever know these words
about her, you know she
succeeded.
Her oldest son,
Orlando Barth Montanez
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 25, 2019