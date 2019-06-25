Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joni Barth Montanez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joni Barth Montanez



December 6, 1955 - June 25, 2018







You can only



have one mother, and if you're



lucky you get one like ours.



Joni Barth



Montanez, who,



like all mothers, wanted to provide a life for her kids and her beloved husband; a life they could be proud of. A life that she saw through for us.



I remember late nights



with her at the dinner table doing homework for her college classes. She did this after she took care of dinner for us and helped with our homework an she saved time in those evenings and nights to nourish a loving marriage.



When we dragged our feet to church, she kept us going to find our relationship with the Lord. She passed on to me her love of music and her free spirit. She taught my brother to be financially savvy and believed in his schooling until the day he earned his degree. She was a role model for my sister; giving her the framework to be a wonderful mother to her own two little girls



and loving wife



to her husband.



Mom left us with these fantastic abilities an attributes that she



poured into us



from her heart and her soul.



My Dad, she



loved him the



greatest and she



gave him the



heart and strength to carry on after she had to leave. Through it all he has been our rock. He is a grandfather to the girls and he



does it with the spitir of both him and her. Our world is lessedned by her light not being her to brighten up the day as she did with anybody she met, but through the grace of God, we are able to beam with her light of love.



She resides in Heaven alongside her mother and other family. Our mother set out to make a life she and her husband could



be proud of, and if you only



ever know these words



about her, you know she



succeeded.







Her oldest son,



Orlando Barth Montanez



Joni Barth MontanezDecember 6, 1955 - June 25, 2018You can onlyhave one mother, and if you'relucky you get one like ours.Joni BarthMontanez, who,like all mothers, wanted to provide a life for her kids and her beloved husband; a life they could be proud of. A life that she saw through for us.I remember late nightswith her at the dinner table doing homework for her college classes. She did this after she took care of dinner for us and helped with our homework an she saved time in those evenings and nights to nourish a loving marriage.When we dragged our feet to church, she kept us going to find our relationship with the Lord. She passed on to me her love of music and her free spirit. She taught my brother to be financially savvy and believed in his schooling until the day he earned his degree. She was a role model for my sister; giving her the framework to be a wonderful mother to her own two little girlsand loving wifeto her husband.Mom left us with these fantastic abilities an attributes that shepoured into usfrom her heart and her soul.My Dad, sheloved him thegreatest and shegave him theheart and strength to carry on after she had to leave. Through it all he has been our rock. He is a grandfather to the girls and hedoes it with the spitir of both him and her. Our world is lessedned by her light not being her to brighten up the day as she did with anybody she met, but through the grace of God, we are able to beam with her light of love.She resides in Heaven alongside her mother and other family. Our mother set out to make a life she and her husband couldbe proud of, and if you onlyever know these wordsabout her, you know shesucceeded.Her oldest son,Orlando Barth Montanez Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close