Jonny Sanders
Jonny D. Sanders, 61, died Monday, April 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Steven and wife Laura, David, Stacy, Timothy and wife Danielle; two granddaughters, Aaliyah and Sydney; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Brenda. Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Bella Vista Baptist Church, 2800 Louisiana Blvd. NE, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Jonny at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019