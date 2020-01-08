Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jorge Neptali Alarcon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Jorge Neptali AlarcÃ³n, age 88, peacefully departed on December 30, 2019. He has been reunited with his beloved Lord and Salvador, and the love of his life, Alicia Germany AlarcÃ³n. His several near-death experiences over many years vividly demonstrated his zest for life. His family fulfilled his life-long desire to be cared for and surrounded by those he loved as he passed away in a familial home. Born March 13, 1931 in Salcedo, Cotopaxi, Ecuador, he emigrated from Ecuador to New Mexico in 1961 with his Chilean wife, Alicia (who preceded him in death in 2008). As a highly-esteemed Spanish and Literature Professor, he dedicated his life to his faith, family, friends, students, and educational institutions in the USA and internationally. Dr. AlarcÃ³n was a brilliant intellectual, as well as a gifted multi-linguist (eight languages) and a supreme and ever-faithful gentleman, whose empathy, self-sacrifice, and peacekeeping cannot be surpassed. He held several master's degrees and a Ph.D. and will be forever remembered as an exemplary Christianâ€"flawed, yet full of kindness, grace, and dignity. Jorge will be dearly missed. Thank you, Papa Jorge, for always encouraging us to "expand your horizons."



He is survived by his five children: Alice Jacqueline (and Michael) Puccetti, Maria (and Guyan) Mandich, Elsa (and Gary) Hughes, Jorge B. (and Joan Turietta-Alarcon) Alarcon, and Margarita (and Manuel Arce-Rivera) Alarcon-Arce, and ten grandchildren & two great grandchildren.



Burial will be on Saturday, January 11th at 12:30 pm at Fairview Memorial Park. A rosary at 1:30 pm and a Traditional Latin Mass at 2:00 pm will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church, followed by an Alarcon Fiesta Celebration from 4:00â€"6:00 pm at the home of Elsa Hughes (directions given out at burial and mass).



In lieu of flowers or cards, a donation of any amount to Los Padres Josefinos would greatly honor his legacy. This Christian organization provided Jorge his basic education as a young, poor indigenous boy. They currently operate a church in the jungles of his native people, the Quechua, and he has credited them for his eternal impact. To donate, please use:



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020

