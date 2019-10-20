|
|
Jose A. Gandert
Jose A. Gandert of Santa Fe and Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born in Chacon, NM on February 7, 1926. Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Amalio and Donilia T. Gandert; and by his beloved wife of 58 years, Cecilia P. (Lillian) Gandert.
During World War II, he served with the 89th Division, 353 Infantry Regiment in the European Theater of Operation. He received an honorable discharge with the rank of Staff Sergeant, although he remained in the Army Reserve. After the war, he attended New Mexico Highlands University where he received his B.A. and M.A. and met his future wife. He was elected Student Body President of New Mexico Highlands University but had to give up the position when he was recalled for service during the Korean War. While stationed in Fort Sill, OK, he married Cecilia (Lillian) Mondragon.
A lifelong educator, he started his career as a math teacher at Espanola High School where he worked for seven years. In 1959, he became a staff member at the New Mexico Education Association and later served as Assistant Executive Director. Eleven years later, he took a job at the University of New Mexico with Latin American Programs in Education. He was director of UNM programs in Quito, Ecuador; Cochabamba, Bolivia; and Guatemala City, Guatemala. Upon his return from Latin American, he became the director of the Cultural Awareness Bilingual Assistance Center at the University of New Mexico and was responsible for creating a bilingual resource library at UNM for teachers. He retired from UNM in 1985. After his retirement, he dedicated his time as a volunteer to improve the lives of senior citizens in New Mexico in his position at the New Mexico Council on Aging, and as a volunteer for AARP where for the next 18 years he held numerous positions at the state and national level, including an appointment to the AARP National Legislative Council.
Jose loved fishing, not only in northern New Mexico, but he also took his rod and reel to lakes and rivers high in the Andes in search of a good catch. While in the Army, he learned to ski and passed on his fondness of skiing to his children. As a child, he learned to play golf and ice skate when he wasn't exploring the mountains in the mining camp in Tererro, NM. Whether working or relaxing, Jose loved being on the road. He could tell you how to get to any small town in New Mexico and wasn't afraid to conquer perilous roads in Ecuador or Bolivia, from Quito to Guayaquil, Cochabamba to La Paz and places in between. He and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States, but also enjoyed trips to Europe and exploring the countries where they lived in South America.
Jose is survived by his two daughters, Patricia and Susan Gandert; two sons, Joseph and wife, June, and Miguel and wife, Julie; three grandsons, Daniel, Matthew and wife, Jane, and Sean and wife, Heather; two granddaughters, Sonja and Yvonne Gandert; his precious puppy, Valentina; and three sisters, Ida Romero, Rita Schroeder, and Martha Romero; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his primary care physician, Dr. David Hardwicke for his kindness and care of Jose, and Hospice of New Mexico for their compassionate care of Jose, in particular, John, Dana, Gail, and Dottie.
Rosary will be recited Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:15 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Jose at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019