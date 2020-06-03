Jose A. Gutierrez
Jose A. Gutierrez, Born in Chilili, NM on May 29th, 1932, went to be in the arms of the Lord on May 27th, 2020. For obituary and information on services, please to go to www.gabaldonmortuaryinc.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.