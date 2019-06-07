Jose Fausto Aguilar
Jose Fausto Aguilar, a longtime resident of Albuquerque went to be with the Lord on June 2nd, 2019. Born October 13, 1937 he is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Lucia Aguilar, his wife Carlotita Aguilar, grandchildren Jeremy and Jonathan & great-grandchild, Anthony.
He is survived by his brother, Jesus Aguilar and wife, Mary. Children Viola and husband, Freddie, Mariquita, Beatrice and husband, Michael, Jose, Jeannie, Patrick and wife Leslie; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuqueruqe, NM 87108, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30pm. Arrangements entrusted to: Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque, 225 San Mateo Blvd NE. (505) 764-9663
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 7, 2019