Jose Barrera, 78

years old, a

great husband,

dad, grandfather and friend

was called to

Heaven's doors

on April 18th

after battling

with cancer for

over 5 years.

He was born

in Barrio El LeÃ³n, Chihuahua on

March 7, 1941, where many of his close friends and family members gave him multiple nicknames, such as: Don Pepe, Pollo and Guacho. Jose was an honorable, dependable man who had a very unique way of loving, and even though he was also very firm, he never let anybody down with his helping hand in times of need. He taught anybody who crossed paths with him that everything in life was worth trying to fix, when broken, before it was tossed or replaced. Some of the things he enjoyed were: growing crops in his back yard, making beef jerky, listening to music, playing cards and watching TV with his loving wife of over 50 years, along with his faithful dog, Mason.

Jose touched many lives throughout his journey on Earth and was loved dearly by many because of his exemplary character. He will have the honor to join his youngest daughter, Alma Delia Barrera, in eternal peace, who also lost her battle with cancer in 2009, but will be leaving behind

the broken hearts of his remaining

children: MarÃ­a

de Lourdes

Barrera, Noe

Barrera,

Maria Fidela

Barrera; grand-

children:

Javier Martinez Jr, Dianna

Martinez-Barrera, Elisa

Martinez, Yessica Garzon Barrera, Alma Denisse

Garzon Barrera, Alexa

Garzon Barrera, Alejandra Barrera, Nohemi Barrera, Lyanne Acosta Barrera and Ingrid Acosta Barrera,

along with his great-

grandchildren, friends and beloved wife Elisa Barrera, who held his hand until the very moment he took his last breath.

We will miss his presence with all of the strength our body holds and hope we can provide him with our last goodbyes full of love and togetherness. Jose always said "I don't have time to die!" And so, we know that his memory will go on to live forever!

Memorial services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.
Funeral Home
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Funeral Home Details
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
