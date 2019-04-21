Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Barrera. View Sign

Jose Barrera











Jose Barrera, 78



years old, a



great husband,



dad, grandfather and friend



was called to



Heaven's doors



on April 18th



after battling



with cancer for



over 5 years.



He was born



in Barrio El LeÃ³n, Chihuahua on



March 7, 1941, where many of his close friends and family members gave him multiple nicknames, such as: Don Pepe, Pollo and Guacho. Jose was an honorable, dependable man who had a very unique way of loving, and even though he was also very firm, he never let anybody down with his helping hand in times of need. He taught anybody who crossed paths with him that everything in life was worth trying to fix, when broken, before it was tossed or replaced. Some of the things he enjoyed were: growing crops in his back yard, making beef jerky, listening to music, playing cards and watching TV with his loving wife of over 50 years, along with his faithful dog, Mason.



Jose touched many lives throughout his journey on Earth and was loved dearly by many because of his exemplary character. He will have the honor to join his youngest daughter, Alma Delia Barrera, in eternal peace, who also lost her battle with cancer in 2009, but will be leaving behind



the broken hearts of his remaining



children: MarÃ­a



de Lourdes



Barrera, Noe



Barrera,



Maria Fidela



Barrera; grand-



children:



Javier Martinez Jr, Dianna



Martinez-Barrera, Elisa



Martinez, Yessica Garzon Barrera, Alma Denisse



Garzon Barrera, Alexa



Garzon Barrera, Alejandra Barrera, Nohemi Barrera, Lyanne Acosta Barrera and Ingrid Acosta Barrera,



along with his great-



grandchildren, friends and beloved wife Elisa Barrera, who held his hand until the very moment he took his last breath.



We will miss his presence with all of the strength our body holds and hope we can provide him with our last goodbyes full of love and togetherness. Jose always said "I don't have time to die!" And so, we know that his memory will go on to live forever!



Memorial services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.



1000 Old Coors Drive SW

Albuquerque , NM 87121

(505) 243-7861 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

