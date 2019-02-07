Jose D. Laycock
October 10,1974 - February 7, 2014 When I see a sunset, I take a breath and memories flow of you and how you love NM sunsets, how you enjoyed a good steak, and words like, I love you, you look pretty mom. These memories and more keep you in my heart. Know we love you and miss you. Sore high our Angel till we are together again. Love Mom & Dad
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 7, 2019