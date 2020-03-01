Jose Desi Maestas
Jan. 10, 1958-
Jan. 12, 2020
Jose Desi Maestas, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Jose Desi was born on January 10, 1958, in Espanola, NM, the son of Emilio Maestas and Maria (Abby) Chavez. He was preceded in death by his father, Emilio Maestas; sister, Patricia Maestas. He is survived by his mother, Maria (Abby) Chavez; brothers, Pete Maestas (Loretta), Frank Maestas (Kim); sisters, Barb Maestas, Wanda Maestas, Grace Litchfield (Eddie), Emily Archuleta (Ernest); he also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Visitation will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. with a Mass a follow at 9:00 a.m. at San Jose Parish, 101 Main St., Los Ojos, NM 87551. Interment to follow at Ensenada Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Frank Maestas, Pete Maestas, Alfred Trujillo, Ernest Archuleta, Adam Maestas and Santiago Maestas. Honorary pallbearers will be, Jose D. Chavez and Anita Baca. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020