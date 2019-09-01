Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Jose Eloy Sandoval

Jose Eloy Sandoval Obituary
Jose Eloy Sandoval



Chief Petty

Officer Boat-

swain Mate, Jose Eloy Sandoval

passed away

Monday, August

26, 2019, at the age of 92, in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted and dedicated to family,

country, and

church he is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty L. Sandoval; his sister, Maria Luisa Jaramillo; and his children, Daniel E.

Sandoval, John W.

Sandoval and wife Nancy

L. Spencer, Karen L.

Sandoval, Sandy L. Floyd

and husband Robert Floyd. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Stanley

Sandoval, Sally Sandoval, Maya Allen, Daniel Floyd, Jared Floyd, Alan Floyd, Whitney Floyd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral

Service for Eloy

will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00

a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas.

Interment will

follow at

Santa Fe National Cemetery, 2:15

p.m. Please visit our online

guestbook for

Eloy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
