|
|
Jose Eloy Sandoval
Chief Petty
Officer Boat-
swain Mate, Jose Eloy Sandoval
passed away
Monday, August
26, 2019, at the age of 92, in Albuquerque, NM, surrounded by his loving family.
Devoted and dedicated to family,
country, and
church he is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty L. Sandoval; his sister, Maria Luisa Jaramillo; and his children, Daniel E.
Sandoval, John W.
Sandoval and wife Nancy
L. Spencer, Karen L.
Sandoval, Sandy L. Floyd
and husband Robert Floyd. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Stanley
Sandoval, Sally Sandoval, Maya Allen, Daniel Floyd, Jared Floyd, Alan Floyd, Whitney Floyd; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral
Service for Eloy
will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00
a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas.
Interment will
follow at
Santa Fe National Cemetery, 2:15
p.m. Please visit our online
guestbook for
Eloy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019