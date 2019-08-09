Jose F. Martinez
Jose F. Martinez of Placitas
passed away at
his home on July 31 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
He was born in Bernalillo, NM,
on April 16, 1944 to the late Miguel and Barbarita
Martinez. Jose
graduated from
Our Lady of Sorrows High School in Bernalillo and earned a degree in Computer Science from Pasadena City College. He enjoyed a long professional career. He retired as IT Manager for the NM Educational Retirement Board and in retirement volunteered at the Placitas Community Center.
Jose is survived by his wife Joan Fenicle; two sisters, Lydia
Roybal and husband Danny,
Elvia Celeya and husband Bill of Bernalillo, NM;
two brothers,
Jose A. Martinez and wife Rosemary, Frank Martinez and wife Maria of California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses,
children and grandchil-
dren.
Services will be conducted Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to MD Anderson Cancer Center in his memory.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2019