Jose F. MartinezJose F. Martinez of Placitaspassed away athis home on July 31 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.He was born in Bernalillo, NM,on April 16, 1944 to the late Miguel and BarbaritaMartinez. Josegraduated fromOur Lady of Sorrows High School in Bernalillo and earned a degree in Computer Science from Pasadena City College. He enjoyed a long professional career. He retired as IT Manager for the NM Educational Retirement Board and in retirement volunteered at the Placitas Community Center.Jose is survived by his wife Joan Fenicle; two sisters, LydiaRoybal and husband Danny,Elvia Celeya and husband Bill of Bernalillo, NM;two brothers,Jose A. Martinez and wife Rosemary, Frank Martinez and wife Maria of California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses,children and grandchil-dren.Services will be conducted Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 Fourth St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to MD Anderson Cancer Center in his memory.