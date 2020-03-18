Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose "Joe" Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jose 'Joe' Ologio Gonzales, 98, born on March 11, 1922 in CaÃ±oncito, NM, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on March 11, 2020 (his 98th birthday!) in the presence of his wife Priscilla and beloved family. Joe's celebration of life was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Anne church in Santa Fe, NM and burial took place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery where he received full military honors. Joe will be greatly missed for his gentle, simple kindness, his positive, contagious trusting and giving spirit, his patience and strong will to live an honest life of service to God, country, family, friends and strangers, and finally his ability to easily make us smile with a story, a joke or a song. Joe IS and will ALWAYS be the definition of a life well LIVED! In his famous words for everything: "Mira que bonito." Yes Joe, being a part of your life was very bonito!! And we will always heed your advice: "En esta vida hay que tener paciencia." Until we meet again. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."Arrangements were handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service, an online quest book is available at



