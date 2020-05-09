Jose Epifanio Griego







Born, November 16, 1949 in



Denver, CO. Died May 3, 2020 in Tempe, AZ. Occupation Vietnam Vet, Grandfather and Ranchero



Our dad spent his last week with his grandkids and daughter on the piece of Earth in New Mexico that he most cherished. Jose's legacy is



carried on by his daughter,



Natalie Griego-Pavon (48), her kids, Marcus Maldonado (23), Xiamara Griego-Pavon (15), Gisela Griego-Pavon (9), and his newest granddaughter yet to be born to his eldest son Jose N. Griego (44). His youngest son, Miguel Griego (36) is also a veteran (Navy) and resides in Tempe with the rest of our family.



Jose became the patriarch of his family when his father Epifanio Griego passed away at age 72. He is survived by his former wife Martha S. Griego (70), mother Amelia Garcia (88), his 3 brothers; Antonio, Jesse and Henry; and his 3 sisters; Pandora, Carmen and Alvira.



Jose will be interred at The Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday May 11th, 2020. Due to Covid 19 there will be no committal



service.





