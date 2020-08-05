Jose Clemente "Clem" GutierrezJose Clemente "Clem" Gutierrez, age 77, beloved brother, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM.Clem is survived by his siblings, Fred Gutierrez and wife Lydia, Lina Doukas, Eloisa Padilla, Elly Gutierrez and wife Phyllis, Ricky Gutierrez and wife Lupe; his loving daughter, Julie Rael and husband Fred; two precious grandchildren, Tomie and Alexsandra; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Clem will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Masks are required.A Memorial Service is planned for a later date and will be announced.Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit