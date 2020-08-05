Jose Clemente "Clem" Gutierrez
Jose Clemente "Clem" Gutierrez, age 77, beloved brother, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM.
Clem is survived by his siblings, Fred Gutierrez and wife Lydia, Lina Doukas, Eloisa Padilla, Elly Gutierrez and wife Phyllis, Ricky Gutierrez and wife Lupe; his loving daughter, Julie Rael and husband Fred; two precious grandchildren, Tomie and Alexsandra; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Clem will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Masks are required.
A Memorial Service is planned for a later date and will be announced.
