Jose Ignacio Baldonado



1952-2020











Jose Ignacio (aka Joe or JB) Baldonado, age 67, life-long resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Texas Heart Institute/Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. Joe was a loving husband, step father, brother, uncle, god father, cousin and friend. He is survived by loving wife of 31 years, Felice Baldonado; mother, Josie Baldonado; sisters, Mary Celsa Baldonado, Ramona Irene Sanchez and husband Cecil and many other loved ones. Joe is preceded in death by his father, Reynaldo Baldonado; step son, Andrew Vigil; grandparents, Jose Ignacio and Ramona Baldonado, Feliberto and Mariana Romero. Services at Ascension Church, 2150 Raymac Rd, SW, Albuquerque, NM. Visitation 5:00-6:00 PM, Rosary at 6:00 PM by Ramona Sanchez on Friday, January 10, 2020. Final Visitation, 9:00 a.m, Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020.



Interment will follow at Bosque Cemetery. Reception following at Ascension Church Parish Hall. Pallbearers will be David Sanchez, Carl J. Hurst, Floren Trujillo, Robert Ulibarri, John Flores, Christopher Crowther. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dominic Cuaron, Daniel Schoppe, Sydney Sanchez, Mike Gutierrez.



