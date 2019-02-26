Jose J. Romero
Jose J. Romero, Our beloved father passed away at the age of 72 on February 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna Romero of 50 years; daughter, Cynthia Sanchez and partner, Anthony Medrano, Melissa and husband, Elmer Dominguez; he was Tata to six grandchildren, Chylean, Mario, Nathan, Adrian, Eric and Arianna; brother Julian and wife, Mary Romero along with many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Louise and father Antonio Romero and sister, Lena Brazfield.
A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 8:30 am at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, 5415 Fortuna Rd. SW. with a Mass to be celebrated at 9:00 am. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 26, 2019