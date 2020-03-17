Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose M. Santillanes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jose M. Santillanes







Jose M. Santillanes 81 of Edgewater CO went to be with our Lord and Savior March 1, 2020, at Collier Hospice Wheatridge CO. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lakewood CO. He served our country in the Air Force for 4 years and retired from Avaya Phone Co. after 32 years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Isidro & Eulalia Santillanes. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Transita Mary Santillanes. Brothers Eugene Santillanes and Julian Sanchez. 3 daughters Jackie, Brenda, and Tammy Santillanes. 8 grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren & 1 Great great Grandchild. Services will be held March 17, 2020 at San Jose de Duranes, viewing at 9 a.m. Rosary and Mass to follow. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Reception will be held at the Parish Hall at San Jose de Duranes.



Jose M. SantillanesJose M. Santillanes 81 of Edgewater CO went to be with our Lord and Savior March 1, 2020, at Collier Hospice Wheatridge CO. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lakewood CO. He served our country in the Air Force for 4 years and retired from Avaya Phone Co. after 32 years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Isidro & Eulalia Santillanes. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Transita Mary Santillanes. Brothers Eugene Santillanes and Julian Sanchez. 3 daughters Jackie, Brenda, and Tammy Santillanes. 8 grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren & 1 Great great Grandchild. Services will be held March 17, 2020 at San Jose de Duranes, viewing at 9 a.m. Rosary and Mass to follow. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Reception will be held at the Parish Hall at San Jose de Duranes. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close