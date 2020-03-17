Jose M. Santillanes
Jose M. Santillanes 81 of Edgewater CO went to be with our Lord and Savior March 1, 2020, at Collier Hospice Wheatridge CO. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lakewood CO. He served our country in the Air Force for 4 years and retired from Avaya Phone Co. after 32 years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Isidro & Eulalia Santillanes. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Transita Mary Santillanes. Brothers Eugene Santillanes and Julian Sanchez. 3 daughters Jackie, Brenda, and Tammy Santillanes. 8 grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren & 1 Great great Grandchild. Services will be held March 17, 2020 at San Jose de Duranes, viewing at 9 a.m. Rosary and Mass to follow. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Reception will be held at the Parish Hall at San Jose de Duranes.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2020