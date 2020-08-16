1/1
Jose M. Torres
Jose Torres, age 97, a resident of Peralta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 surrounded by family. He served in WWII in which he was awarded 3 bronze stars. He preceded in passing by his sons, Joe-Rey and Bob Torres. Jose is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Elvina D. Torres; daughters, Romie and husband, Tommy Romo, Hilda and husband, Tony Valdez; son, Art and wife, Debbie Torres; grandchildren, Karen, Becky, Annette, Manuel, Phillip, Audrey, Richard and wife, Ronnee, Maria and husband, Daniel, Brandon and Kevin; and many great-great grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and worked hard all of his life. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will take place at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992,

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
