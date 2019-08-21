Jose "Chano" Eugenio Maez
Jose "Chano"
Eugenio Maez,
was born on February 28, 1934 in Coyote, NM and was a resident of Bernalillo, NM.
Chano went home to be with our
Lord, Tuesday,
August 13, 2019. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows and of the Knights of Columbus
Council # 7633.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lucella Maez; grandson, Russel Shane Maez; his parents
Adolfo and Ninfa Maez; sisters, Josephine Gomez, Adelina Luna, Pauline
Ramirez, and Adelina Maestas.
Chano is survived by his
loving children, Eugenia
Archibeque (Victor),
Melvin Maez (Beverly),
Carla Mares (Jeffrey); six grandchildren; 11 great-
grandchildren; and 16 God-grandchildren; numerous
nephews, nieces and other
relatives and a host of
many good friends. Chano
will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he
touched.
The family
wishes to express their sincerely
gratitude to Legacy Home Health Care for the wonderful care and
compassion the
staff gave to
Chano and his
family.
A Mass of
Christian
Burial will be celebrated,
Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004. Urn Bearers will be Nick Romero, Salvador Cardenas, Juan Mendoza, and John Estrada. Honorary Bearers will be Carlos Mares,
Richard Maez, and Timo-
thy Maez.
Those who to express
their condolences, may
visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 21, 2019