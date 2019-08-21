Jose Maez (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Maez.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
301 Camino del Pueblo
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jose "Chano" Eugenio Maez



Jose "Chano"

Eugenio Maez,

was born on February 28, 1934 in Coyote, NM and was a resident of Bernalillo, NM.

Chano went home to be with our

Lord, Tuesday,

August 13, 2019. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows and of the Knights of Columbus

Council # 7633.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lucella Maez; grandson, Russel Shane Maez; his parents

Adolfo and Ninfa Maez; sisters, Josephine Gomez, Adelina Luna, Pauline

Ramirez, and Adelina Maestas.

Chano is survived by his

loving children, Eugenia

Archibeque (Victor),

Melvin Maez (Beverly),

Carla Mares (Jeffrey); six grandchildren; 11 great-

grandchildren; and 16 God-grandchildren; numerous

nephews, nieces and other

relatives and a host of

many good friends. Chano

will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he

touched.

The family

wishes to express their sincerely

gratitude to Legacy Home Health Care for the wonderful care and

compassion the

staff gave to

Chano and his

family.

A Mass of

Christian

Burial will be celebrated,

Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004. Urn Bearers will be Nick Romero, Salvador Cardenas, Juan Mendoza, and John Estrada. Honorary Bearers will be Carlos Mares,

Richard Maez, and Timo-

thy Maez.

Those who to express

their condolences, may

visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.