Jose "Chano" Eugenio MaezJose "Chano"Eugenio Maez,was born on February 28, 1934 in Coyote, NM and was a resident of Bernalillo, NM.Chano went home to be with ourLord, Tuesday,August 13, 2019. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows and of the Knights of ColumbusCouncil # 7633.He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lucella Maez; grandson, Russel Shane Maez; his parentsAdolfo and Ninfa Maez; sisters, Josephine Gomez, Adelina Luna, PaulineRamirez, and Adelina Maestas.Chano is survived by hisloving children, EugeniaArchibeque (Victor),Melvin Maez (Beverly),Carla Mares (Jeffrey); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 16 God-grandchildren; numerousnephews, nieces and otherrelatives and a host ofmany good friends. Chanowill be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives hetouched.The familywishes to express their sincerelygratitude to Legacy Home Health Care for the wonderful care andcompassion thestaff gave toChano and hisfamily.A Mass ofChristianBurial will be celebrated,Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004. Urn Bearers will be Nick Romero, Salvador Cardenas, Juan Mendoza, and John Estrada. Honorary Bearers will be Carlos Mares,Richard Maez, and Timo-thy Maez.Those who to expresstheir condolences, mayvisit our website.