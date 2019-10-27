Jose Martinez Jr.

Jose R. Martinez, Jr. "Charritas" (1946-2019), passed away quietly surrounded by his loving family. He was a Vietnam veteran serving honorably from 1965 - 1968. He is survived by his wife Jennie Martinez, son Marcos Martinez, and two wonderful granddaughters Breanna & Melissa, numerous brothers, sisters, sisters & brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Junior was preceded in death by his daughter, Georgette Martinez & parents Jose Roque and Lupita Martinez. Arrangements are at Riverside Funeral Home, services will be held Tuesday the 29th at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 803 Camino San Martin SW at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. A reception will follow at, 5505 Central NW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
