Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz, Age 84, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born in Nambe, NM on December 5, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Susanita Ortiz. Jose is survived by wife, Ingrid M. Ortiz; step-daughter, Wanda G. Beard; 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; many brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Jose was very patriotic. Served with the U.S. Air Force for four years. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing Chile and Corn. Jose will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rosary with Funeral Service will be held on May 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM at Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM. Inurnment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
