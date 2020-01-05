Jose Pera III
Jose Maria Perea III, age 45, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2019. Jose is survived by his parents, Pablo and Kathleen Perea; sister, Antoinette Valenzuela and husband, Marc; nieces and nephew, Madalynn, Marcos and Mercedes as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emilio and Stella P. Garcia and Jose Maria and Carlota Perea.
A visitation will be Wednesday, January 08, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Edwin Catholic Church, 2105 Barcelona SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. a Final visitation will be Thursday, January 09, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at St. Edwin Catholic Church, 2105 Barcelona SW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Antonio Cemetery in Torreon, New Mexico.
Pallbearers will be Marc Valenzuela, Marcos Valenzuela, JJ. Gallegos, Danny Apodaca, Christopher Sanchez and Leonard Montoya. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rudolph Garcia, Emilio Garcia, Abel Sanchez and Johnny Sanchez.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861
Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020