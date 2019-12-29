Jose Robert Martinez
Jose Robert Martinez, 70, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Robert's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW Albuquerque, NM 87102. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm also at Salazar Mortuary. Final Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:30 am Holy Family Church. Service will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will take place following at Mt. Calvary.
Robert is predeceased by his father Frank Martinez and brother Anthony Martinez. He is survived by his mother Eva Church, daughters Beatrice Martinez-Ortiz (Juan), Tanya Gabaldon (Byron), Roberta Martinez, and Priscilla Martinez, brother Frank Martinez, sisters Delores Serna (Isidro), Gloria Gallegos (Richard) and Deborah Church and many other loving family members. Pallbearers will be Alcadio Jose Martinez, Michael Martinez, Isaac Niavez, Orlando Ayon, Marcus Mungor, and Christopher Bouldin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Lujan and Thomas Lucero.
Please visit Robert's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019