Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose R. Martinez. View Sign Service Information Salazar Mortuary 400 Third Street Southwest Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-242-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Robert Martinez











Jose Robert Martinez, 70, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Robert's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW Albuquerque, NM 87102. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm also at Salazar Mortuary. Final Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:30 am Holy Family Church. Service will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will take place following at Mt. Calvary.



Robert is predeceased by his father Frank Martinez and brother Anthony Martinez. He is survived by his mother Eva Church, daughters Beatrice Martinez-Ortiz (Juan), Tanya Gabaldon (Byron), Roberta Martinez, and Priscilla Martinez, brother Frank Martinez, sisters Delores Serna (Isidro), Gloria Gallegos (Richard) and Deborah Church and many other loving family members. Pallbearers will be Alcadio Jose Martinez, Michael Martinez, Isaac Niavez, Orlando Ayon, Marcus Mungor, and Christopher Bouldin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Lujan and Thomas Lucero.



Please visit Robert's online guestbook at



www.SalazarFunerals.com.



Jose Robert MartinezJose Robert Martinez, 70, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Robert's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW Albuquerque, NM 87102. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm also at Salazar Mortuary. Final Viewing will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:30 am Holy Family Church. Service will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will take place following at Mt. Calvary.Robert is predeceased by his father Frank Martinez and brother Anthony Martinez. He is survived by his mother Eva Church, daughters Beatrice Martinez-Ortiz (Juan), Tanya Gabaldon (Byron), Roberta Martinez, and Priscilla Martinez, brother Frank Martinez, sisters Delores Serna (Isidro), Gloria Gallegos (Richard) and Deborah Church and many other loving family members. Pallbearers will be Alcadio Jose Martinez, Michael Martinez, Isaac Niavez, Orlando Ayon, Marcus Mungor, and Christopher Bouldin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Lujan and Thomas Lucero.Please visit Robert's online guestbook at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close