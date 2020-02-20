Jose Ramon Baca
1943 -2020
Jose Ramon Baca, a life-long resident of Adelino, NM, entered eternal life on February 17, 2020. He was the son of Jose Rito and Esidora Baca. Services will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tome, NM on Friday, February 21, 2020, beginning with a Visitation from 10:00 AM â€" 11:00 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 11:00 AM and a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Tome Catholic Cemetery. Please sign Jose's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home,
609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2020