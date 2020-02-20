Jose Ramon Baca (1943 - 2020)
Service Information
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-8501
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Tome, NM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Tome, NM
Obituary
Jose Ramon Baca

1943 -2020

Jose Ramon Baca, a life-long resident of Adelino, NM, entered eternal life on February 17, 2020. He was the son of Jose Rito and Esidora Baca. Services will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tome, NM on Friday, February 21, 2020, beginning with a Visitation from 10:00 AM â€" 11:00 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 11:00 AM and a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Tome Catholic Cemetery. Please sign Jose's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home,

609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
