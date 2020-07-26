Jose Ricardo ValdezJose Ricardo Valdez went to heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was affectionately known as Dick or Dickie to family and close friends and as Jose or Joe to colleagues and professional associates. Jose Ricardo was born on Sunday, November 6, 1938 in Pecos, New Mexico to Fred and Lena Varela Valdez and was raised in Taos, New Mexico. He graduated from Taos High School in 1958. He worked his way through college earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from New Mexico Highlands University. While at NMHU he met and married his wife of almost 57 years, Susan. Jose began his career in city government as an Environmental Health Inspector. He retired in 1989 as Director of Housing for the City of Albuquerque. After Susan retired from the Albuquerque Public Schools in 1990, they enjoyed many years of travel, golf and entertaining family and friends. During his sons' younger years, Jose loved taking them camping, fishing and being involved in all their young boy activities. Later in life, Jose loved the "happy hours", listening to their music, and watching the Denver Broncos with his sons. Jose was dearly loved by family and friends and greatly respected as a co-worker. His magnetic personality and radiant smile will be etched in the hearts of all who knew him. Jose was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lena Valdez; father-in-law, Nestor Aragon; and nephew, Jose Aragon. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Ted Valdez and spouse Barbara; and son, John Valdez; granddaughters, Lena Valdez and Valerie Valdez; sister, Patsy and husband Bobby Garcia of Taos; mother-in-law, Margaret Aragon; brother-in-law, Dr. Steve Aragon and wife Dr. Lydia Aragon of Redlands, CA; godson, Rick Ortiz; and goddaughters, Maria Holley, Pier Rindone, and Stephanie Buford. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Woodmark and to Presbyterian Hospice, most especially Jose's nurse, Jessica, for their loving care and support. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE. Jose will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Steve Aragon, Dr. William McAdoo, Ted Ortiz, Larry Perea, Joseph Torres and Dr. Thomas Lawson Windham. Due to the current health restrictions, there will be no reception. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guest book for Jose at