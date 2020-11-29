Jose Arsenio Romero



July 16, 1926 â€" November 12, 2020











Jose Arsenio Romero was greeted by his Heavenly Father November 12, 2020.







Arsenio lived a full and productive life with the love of his family, friends and deep Catholic faith. He was born to Octaviano and Bersabe Romero in Embudo, NM. Arsenio was preceded in death by his brother Fito, father, mother and sister Lula R. Harris. Arsenio is survived by his sisters Ruby R. Breneiser of Santa Fe, Nancy R. Brown of Albuquerque, brother Clovis Romero of Embudo and numerous nieces and nephews.







Arsenio served in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1950-52. After finishing basic training, he specialized in communications but ultimately served as an Artilleryman in the 3rd Infantry Division. He was very proud of his service to his country. Arsenio was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Santa Fe. He was a saxophone player in his youth, an accomplished guitarist throughout his adult life and an excellent woodsmith who worked on all of his sibling's homes making cabinets, countertops, framing and finishing new rooms and building roofing trusses. Another source of pride was his 30 years as an educator, teaching history in the Santa Fe Public Schools and retiring in 1987.



Private services will be held for the immediate family due to pandemic restrictions, however, a memorial mass and celebration of Arsenio's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 4 Embudo, NM 87531. In lieu of flowers you may consider supporting education, art and music programs of your choice.







Special and heartfelt thanks to Victoria Carrillo and staff at Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe for the loving care they gave to our dear brother and uncle.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store