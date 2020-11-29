1/1
Jose Romero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Arsenio Romero

July 16, 1926 â€" November 12, 2020





Jose Arsenio Romero was greeted by his Heavenly Father November 12, 2020.



Arsenio lived a full and productive life with the love of his family, friends and deep Catholic faith. He was born to Octaviano and Bersabe Romero in Embudo, NM. Arsenio was preceded in death by his brother Fito, father, mother and sister Lula R. Harris. Arsenio is survived by his sisters Ruby R. Breneiser of Santa Fe, Nancy R. Brown of Albuquerque, brother Clovis Romero of Embudo and numerous nieces and nephews.



Arsenio served in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1950-52. After finishing basic training, he specialized in communications but ultimately served as an Artilleryman in the 3rd Infantry Division. He was very proud of his service to his country. Arsenio was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Santa Fe. He was a saxophone player in his youth, an accomplished guitarist throughout his adult life and an excellent woodsmith who worked on all of his sibling's homes making cabinets, countertops, framing and finishing new rooms and building roofing trusses. Another source of pride was his 30 years as an educator, teaching history in the Santa Fe Public Schools and retiring in 1987.

Private services will be held for the immediate family due to pandemic restrictions, however, a memorial mass and celebration of Arsenio's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 4 Embudo, NM 87531. In lieu of flowers you may consider supporting education, art and music programs of your choice.



Special and heartfelt thanks to Victoria Carrillo and staff at Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe for the loving care they gave to our dear brother and uncle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved