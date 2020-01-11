Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
1502 Sara Road
Rio Rancho, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Preciado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose S. Preciado


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose S. Preciado Obituary
Jose S. Preciado



Jose S. Preciado, On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Jose Samaniego Preciado, the family's rock and hero, was called home to be with the Lord at the grand age of 86. He was born to Jose and Delfina Samaniego Preciado on Saturday, December 23, 1933 in Santa Rita, NM. He married Mary Helen Cordero twenty years later in 1953 and remained devoted to each other for 66 years. She and their four children, David Preciado (Emma), Erin Preciado, Santiago "Jimmy" Preciado (Betty), and Daniel Preciado survive him. Jose also helped to raise his nephew, Jose "Lonnie" Apodaca (Cindy).

He was a loving, proud and hard-working man who always supported and put his family first. Eight surviving grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren will miss his humorous stories and generous spirit.

During the 1960's while working in the Kennecott Copper Mines in Santa Rita, NM, Jose earned an accounting degree from Western New Mexico University and started his professional career as an IRS agent in Albuquerque, NM. He retired from federal service in 1984, but he continued to work from home and to volunteer his tax preparation skills for many years after retirement.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Road, Rio Rancho, NM. 87124.

A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Road Rio Rancho, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Please visit our online guestbook for Jose at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Rio Rancho
Download Now