Jose S. Preciado
Jose S. Preciado, On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Jose Samaniego Preciado, the family's rock and hero, was called home to be with the Lord at the grand age of 86. He was born to Jose and Delfina Samaniego Preciado on Saturday, December 23, 1933 in Santa Rita, NM. He married Mary Helen Cordero twenty years later in 1953 and remained devoted to each other for 66 years. She and their four children, David Preciado (Emma), Erin Preciado, Santiago "Jimmy" Preciado (Betty), and Daniel Preciado survive him. Jose also helped to raise his nephew, Jose "Lonnie" Apodaca (Cindy).
He was a loving, proud and hard-working man who always supported and put his family first. Eight surviving grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren will miss his humorous stories and generous spirit.
During the 1960's while working in the Kennecott Copper Mines in Santa Rita, NM, Jose earned an accounting degree from Western New Mexico University and started his professional career as an IRS agent in Albuquerque, NM. He retired from federal service in 1984, but he continued to work from home and to volunteer his tax preparation skills for many years after retirement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Road, Rio Rancho, NM. 87124.
A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Road Rio Rancho, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 11, 2020