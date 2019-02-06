Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Anthony Dohle







Joseph Anthony Dohle of Aztec, NM passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, January 30th, 2019 of a massive heart attack at San Juan Hospital. Joseph was born to Albert & Marion Dohle on April 4, 1953 in Albuquerque, NM. Joseph's love of God and his constant study of God's teachings was a large part of his life, he was an example to all who knew him. His career was in I.T. Security where he excelled in his field for over 40 years. Joseph is survived by his wife Barbara Dohle of 40 beautiful years. Son, Cliff Clifford and his wife Rebecca. Daughter, Judy Clifford. Brothers, Bert Dohle & Bill Dohle, and many loyal and loving friends. There will be a memorial service on February 10, 2019 at 11am located at Pinion Hills, SDA, Church located at 5001 Foothills Dr., Farmington, NM. (505) 325-0613.



103 East Ute Street

Farmington , NM 87401

(505) 325-8688 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2019

