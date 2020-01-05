|
Joseph M. "Andy" Anderson
Joseph M. "Andy" Anderson, 84, of Albuquerque, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Eggemeyer and husband Justin, Joseph E. "Joe" Anderson and Michael Anderson and wife Amy; his grandchildren, Liana and husband Terry Collie, Sara, Jacob, Kaitlyn and Drew; and his great-grandson, Declan. He also leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Ruth Anderson.
During his life he greatly enjoyed the outdoors spending many hours hunting, fishing, and camping. He and Doris traveled throughout North America and spent many wonderful trips together. Andy proudly served his country in the United States Army and later retired from the United States Air Force after more than 21 years of service. Friends and family may visit on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place with a graveside service on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with Doris. Please visit our online guestbook for Andy at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020