Joseph A. De Oliveira Ed. D., age 90, died peacefully Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Albuquerque after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Joan Hunter De Oliveira, and their seven children (Joanne de Oliveira of NY, Jackie Bregman and Janine Valdez, both of Albuquerque, Joseph De Oliveira and James De Oliveira, both of CA, John De Oliveira of NJ, and Julianne Hiltbrunner of TX), and 15 grandchildren. A native of Brooklyn, NY, Joseph served in the US Army in TX and Japan from 1953 to 1955. He earned a BA in English from St. Francis College (NY), MA and MS degrees from Hofstra University (NY), and a Doctor of Education from Nova University (FL). Joseph was a lifelong teacher of reading who successfully redeemed many youths and adults from illiteracy after their schools had failed them. He founded The Reading Improvement Center (Long Island, NY), where he and his staff of teachers provided the individual instruction that made the difference for thousands of students in reading, study skills, math, science, and other academic subjects. As a coordinator, director, and administrator of reading programs in several Long Island, NY, public school districts, Joseph defended many students who had been unjustly classified as mentally or emotionally disabled, but who simply hadn't been taught effectively to read. At his Center, and also as adjunct professor at St. Joseph's College and The College of New Rochelle, Joseph taught many reading teachers to use his methods and materials, including original phonics workbooks containing his humorous cartoons. Joseph was a devoted husband to his wife, Joan, visiting her every day, multiple times, after she went into long term care. He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren. The family would like to thank friends and the multiple care givers at Genesis and Right at Home for their care and support. Joseph will be laid to rest with military honors in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010To leave a condolence please visit



