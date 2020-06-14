Joseph Armijo







Lou went to Our Lord on 3-08-2020. A funeral mass celebrating his passing will be at Out Lady of the Annunciation, 2621 Vermont NE, at 10am on 06-19-2020. A Rosary will be at 9:30, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Internment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store