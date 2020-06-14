Joseph Armijo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Armijo



Lou went to Our Lord on 3-08-2020. A funeral mass celebrating his passing will be at Out Lady of the Annunciation, 2621 Vermont NE, at 10am on 06-19-2020. A Rosary will be at 9:30, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required. Internment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved