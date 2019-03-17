Joseph Barela
|
Joseph Barela, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 9:00 a.m. with a Rosary to follow at 10:00 a.m. and a Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary at 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guest book for
Joseph at www.Frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019