Joseph Carl Miles
Joseph Carl Miles



Joseph Carl Miles, age 79, a resident of Albuquerque since 1970, died Friday, August 7, 2020. He is survived by his son, Carl Miles and wife, Aubra; and numerous friends and family. Joe joined the U.S. Army in 1960 and retired in 1982 and worked on Aircraft Radar systems including the AWACS. Joe then worked for Intel Corp. over 15 years and retired in 1999. Joe loved to do TV/VCR repair in his spare time, watch football and was an avid Commodore Amiga fan. Joe sang and played the guitar and wrote many poems in his early life. He was a loving husband of 52 years to wife Reiko Miles, father, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Friends may visit Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 4:00

p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Committal Service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Please visit our online guestbook for Joseph Miles at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
