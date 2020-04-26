Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Craig Ripley







Joseph Craig Ripley, born September 14th, 1970, in Memphis, Tenn. Due to a congenital heart problem at the young age of 4 months, he fell victim to a heart incident which plagued his health for the rest of his life. Craig and his family moved to Brazil when he was 2 Â½ years old, where he soon became fluent in Portuguese. After moving back stateside, he attended Northampton Elementary School in Spring, TX, later graduating from Bonanza High School in Las Vegas, NV. After graduation, Craig enlisted in the Navy, but his career came to a swift end when his heart problems prevented him from carrying out his required job duties. He underwent two heart surgeries to correct his heart problem. Undeterred, he enrolled in the Merchant Marine Academy in Piney Point, Maryland, giving him the opportunity to travel around the world while working on large ships after graduation. Eventually, Craig returned to Las Vegas, NV, working as a cab driver while also exploring his newfound passion for computers by participating in a computer hardware program to service computers. While living in Las Vegas, Craig also took part in the Civil Air Patrol. Parting from Craig one was always left with a "hug" and the admonition "have fun storming the castle".



Craig was preceded in death by his father, Edward Ripley. He is survived by his mother, Hilda Lithgow Ripley; brother Dr. E. Payson Ripley and wife Grady; nieces Josie and Kate; uncle Clarence Lithgow and wife Loretta; aunts Gloria Lithgow, Bernadette Lithgow, and Barbara Chaves; and many cousins.



A Celebration of Life and internment will be delayed until restrictions caused by COVID-19 are lifted.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com.



